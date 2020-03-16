Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals are now closed to visitors.
The hospitals, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, may make exceptions to allow for no more than one healthy visitor at a time per patient in certain limited circumstances, such as in the event of the birth of a child, to support a patient at the end of life or to accommodate a caretaker for essential needs.
"Decisions regarding visitor exceptions will be made by the patient’s care team on a case-by-case basis, and any visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk factors," the hospitals said.
Also, according to the new rules, all visitors to an emergency department or urgent care center must check in upon arrival and will be screened for the coronavirus and the flu. Anyone with flu, flu-like illness or COVID-19 exposure will be asked to refrain from visiting that day, according to the organization.
"We are continually reviewing our protocols and will update them as needed," the hospitals said. "For up-to-date information, please visit beverlyhospital.org and/or follow us on social media."
For the latest information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit the Massachusetts Department of Health website. Additional information is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
