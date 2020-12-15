SALEM — Area hospitals, nursing homes and the Middleton Jail are among the facilities where people will first receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, and administrators are scrambling to implement plans to give shots to dozens of caregivers, patients and prisoners.
Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals are gearing up, said Dr. Richard Nesto, chief medical officer and incident commander for Beth Israel Lahey Health, which operates Beverly, Addison Gilbert in Gloucester and Lahey hospitals.
The hospitals are preparing to receive shipments of the vaccine in the next day or two and will also begin giving the shots on Wednesday.
The hospitals have set up a "command team" with "a highly coordinated, systematic plan and a consistent set of criteria" for distributing the vaccine to staff, starting with those who interact directly with patients.
"This team has been working with our local teams at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals," said Nesto in an email. "Based on guidance we received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, we are prioritizing administration of the vaccine to patient-facing clinicians and staff who are at the greatest risk of exposure to patients with COVID-19 based on their work location and the patients they support."
Salem Hospital is set up to begin its first round of shots on Wednesday, hospital spokeswoman Laura Fleming said.
The first shots will go to direct care workers, including nurses and doctors, and other workers who have contact with patients, Fleming said. The process of giving those shots will continue into next week, she said.
The hospital, which is part of the Massachusetts General-Brigham group of hospitals, is receiving its doses via the Boston hospitals.
Nursing homes are also setting up a process to administer the vaccine.
Paul Mahoney, executive director of Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Beverly, said the facility is working with CVS to schedule clinics to administer vaccines to employees.
"We're waiting to be notified when they can come," Mahoney said. He anticipates scheduling three clinics at his facility.
There are approximately 170 staff and 100 residents at the facility.
While none of the employers who spoke to the Times' sister paper, The Salem News, on Monday are mandating the vaccine, they are strongly encouraging employees to receive it.
"It's really important for us to try to convince the staff to get the vaccine," said Mahoney.
Under Gov. Charlie Baker's plan, prisoners and employees at jails and prisons are also receiving priority for getting the vaccine, amid a series of outbreaks in those facilities.
Gretchen Grosky, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Sheriff's Department, said Monday that officials there are still working on a plan to obtain and administer the vaccines at their facilities.
