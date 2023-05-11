ESSEX — After last Monday’s defeat of a Proposition 2-1/2 override request to fund the Manchester Essex Regional School District budget, more meetings are in store to address the matter.
Essex voters at annual town election on Monday defeated the tax override request to fund the assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District but said yes to another override request for the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school district.
The Monday votes follow the previous Monday’s annual Town Meeting votes where both override requests were supported.
Question 1 asked whether the town should assess an additional $289,165 in real estate and personal property taxes for supplementing Essex’s Manchester Essex Regional School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
According to Essex Town Clerk Pamela Thorne, the unofficial election results showed voters defeated Question 1 by a margin of 507 voting “no” and 388 who cast “yes” ballots.
Question 2 asked whether the town should assess an additional $56,186 in real estate and personal property taxes to supplement the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1. In this case, voters supported Question 2 by a margin of 529 voting “yes” and 363 who voted “no.”
But the question of what is next for the budget problem brought on by the defeat of Question 1 has now been laid on the table.
According to Support Our Schools Essex, the failure of Question 1 will lead to a potential revision of the school budget by the MERSD School Committee. After that, the reconsidered budget would then be put to each town for a vote at an additional Town Meeting.
If the budget were to fail again, according to Support Our Schools Essex, the MERSD School Committee would then convene again and yet another budget would then be put to a combined Town Meeting of Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
According to Pamela Beaudoin, superintendent of the MERSD, school officials are already working on a response to the no vote for the school override.
“I am disappointed in the outcome but we will continue to work through the next steps of the process which are to reconsider, revote and submit a revised budget to the towns,” said Beaudoin. “I am working with the leadership team to prepare an amended budget that will be presented at the May 16 School Committee meeting.”
That meeting will take place at the Middle High School Learning Commons beginning at 6 p.m. Questions regarding possible cuts to programs staff cuts and class size will be addressed during the session, according to Beaudoin.
Then, on May 23, the School Committee will hold a public hearing to gather “stakeholder input” to help them make their decision, Beaudoin said. This meeting, also to be held in the Middle High School Learning Commons, will begin at 6 p.m.
After that meeting, MERSD School Board members are expecting to hold another gathering on June 6 where final budget numbers are expected to be considered.
“It is anticipated that the revised budget will be finalized at the June 6 School Committee meeting,” said Beaudoin. This meeting will also be held in the Middle School Learning Commons and will begin at 6 p.m., Beaudoin said.
