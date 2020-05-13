With adult day care centers closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, adult foster care agencies have become a client's contact with the outside world.
"We are people's touch with the outside world and it has been a rapid pace," said Cynthia Bjorlie M.D., executive director of Adult Foster Care of the North Shore, headquartered in Gloucester. "We have had to adapt."
And with the need to adapt comes the opportunity to get creative amidst adversity.
While doing a site visit for one of her clients, Lori-ann Giamanco of Adult Foster Care of North Shore (AFC) came up with the idea to create a craft bag filled with endless entertainment.
"I found that their family didn't have a lot of money and found that they didn't have a lot to occupy their time," the care manager explained.
The bag included puzzles, sidewalk chalk, balls, cards, and so much more.
"You name it," Giamanco said. "We asked, 'What can we do to keep you happy?'"
AFC is a program funded by MassHealth funded that aims to keep people out of hospitals, emergency departments, and nursing homes. It serves more than 400 adults with chronic illnesses or disabilities on Cape Ann, the North Shore. and Northeastern Massachusetts
As AFC employees have had to navigate caring for its clients during COVID-19, they have been contacting the families and making sure that they are equipped with enough supplies, food, medicine, and accurate information during the state's stay-at-home advisory.
The agency looks to continue providing craft bags to their clients, and employees and community members have donated money and supplies to keep the initiative going.
"The response has been really overwhelming from our caregivers and clients," Giamanco said, explaining that is has turned into the biggest project AFC has done to date.
For Gloucester resident Bradley Corbeil, 23, the bubble solution and wand have been his favorite items in the craft bag.
"They are a wonderful support system and gave these care packages which were wonderful," Bradley's mother, Elizabeth Corbeil, said.
While they are eager for adult day care to reopen, the Corbeils have enjoyed their continued connection to AFC and resources.
"Everyone we have come across is very supportive people and very kind," Elizabeth Corbiel said.
The agency has handed out 70 bags since it started the initiative last week and plan to continue into next week.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO HELP
Those interested in donating to the Adult Day Care of the North Shore's craft bag initiative may send checks made out to “Adult Foster Care Camp Fund” to 63 Middle St., Gloucester, MA 01930 or call 978-281-2612 for guidance on how to give.