It was all hands on deck aboard the Adventure on Saturday morning as a large crew of board members, staff and volunteers made quick work of peeling the plastic winter cover off the historic schooner in preparation for its upcoming season of sailing in Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary year.
Under overcast skies with a chilly wind off the harbor, crew members removed the white plastic wrap that was donated by Crocker’s Boat Yard in Manchester-by-the-Sea and folded up parts of it so it could be reused. They then went about removing the arched pieces of PVC piping over the deck, and supporting lumber around the hull that formed the cover’s framing.
The work took place aboard the schooner and on the Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester’s campus on Harbor Loop where Adventure is docked.
“It’s basically opening the boat up for the season,” said Peter Souza, a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit The Gloucester Adventure Inc., known as Schooner Adventure. The organization is the steward of the Adventure, a National Historic Landmark and one of the last surviving Grand Banks dory-fishing schooners, which was built in Essex in 1926.
“We’ll be sailing in June. We have a new captain on board,” said Souza of Capt. Christa Miller-Shelley, who most recently served as captain aboard another famed schooner built in Essex, Roseway, a part of the program for the nonprofit Boston-based World Ocean School. She’s Adventure’s first woman captain in its history.
“So, we are preparing for the season by taking our winter cover off,” Miller-Shelley said. “We had record time getting the plastic off,” she said of the stiff easterly breeze.
“We are saving some of it to be reused, and now we are continuing to take down the framing, so this is one of the most exciting days of the season because it’s the first time that the boat really looks like she is ready to go sailing,” she said.
Miller-Shelley said there is still a lot of work to be done between rigging and painting and getting the vessel’s systems ready for the summer, “but, this is one of the morale-boosting activities.”
Schooner Adventure Executive Director Stuart Siegel said the removal of the cover means they are getting the schooner ready to set sail in June.
“We are excited to start officially sailing on the 23rd of June with our Gloucester Sails! … program,” Siegel said, “which is funded by the Gloucester 400+ and the generosity of Beauport Financial Services. We are going to be bringing out folks through the Gloucester Housing Authority to come out for free sailing on that weekend as a way to work toward my goal that everyone in Gloucester has a chance to experience Adventure.”
Gloucester Sails! is organized by Schooner Adventure with partners including schooner Ardelle, schooner Thomas E. Lannon and the Gloucester Housing Authority, Siegel said.
