ROCKPORT — Town officials and community members are advocating for the conservation of Andrews Woods, a publicly-owned 15-acre plot off Phillips Avenue.
For years, the parcel has been utilized for hiking, birding, bike-riding and other forms of recreation. It was donated to the town in 1963 by the estate of Maria Phillip. Over the past decades, residents have banded together to keep the trails of Andrew's Woods safe and available to the public.
"The Friends of Andrews Woods is an ever-changing group of people that have been taking care of woods for almost 15 years now," said Bill Mueller, chairman of the group. "We've partnered with the Rights of Way Committee on keeping trails cleared."
The last trail clean-up was held in early November. According to Nathan Ives, chairman of the Rights of Way Committee, another one is scheduled for this month.
"You can really immerse yourself (in Andrews Woods)," said Ives. "Unlike Dogtown, where you go in and could come out at a totally different place, there's a lot of finite trails there. You can never get lost there because no matter where you go, you'll always come out on an avenue (either Phillips, Haven or Ocean). It's very unique and a special resource."
This year, the Rockport Conservation Committee said it would be willing to take over stewardship of Andrews Woods if granted. Doing so would guarantee that no developments will occur on the popular public land. When selectmen meet Tuesday, Ives delivered a presentation on why the parcel should be preserved. Selectmen were receptive to Ives' arguments —they are are expected to give their final endorsement at their next meeting on Dec. 15.
"It's a piece of property that needs to remain open and completely accessible," said Selectman Paul Murphy.
In addition from receiving backing from the Conservation Commission and Rights of Way Committee, Mueller said the Friends of Andrews Woods has received support from Cape Ann Trail Stewards and the Rockport Middle School Green Team — Mueller said the school's biology department organizes field trips to the woods on occasion.
Once selectmen are officially on board, Mueller said he'll begin petitioning for the stewardship transfer to be included on spring's Town Meeting warrant.
"If this transfer takes place, (the Friends of Andrews Woods) would take on the care and custody responsibilities," he explained. "Even though in principal the stewardship will be given to the Conservation Commission, we'll be doing the footwork. Cape Ann Trail Stewards will be helping us with maintaining the trails."
Ives said he's very appreciative of the warm response the idea has gotten from members of the community and town officials.
"I can't express enough how deep my appreciation is that the selectmen and the town are aware of the uniqueness of Andrews Woods and the need to keep it open and accessible to all," he said.
