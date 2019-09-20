BOSTON — Advocates for safe diving laws say they're furious over stalled efforts to pass a hands-free cell phone law and are threatening to protest unless they see one.
Emily Stein, president of the nonprofit Safe Roads Alliance, said advocates plan to give lawmakers an ultimatum to pass a version of the bill by next Thursday.
Otherwise, supporters of a cell-phone ban are making plans to up the pressure with a Statehouse rally to highlight the toll on survivors of people killed by distracted drivers, as well as the Legislature's failure to produce a bill.
"Enough is enough. We need a vote," said Stein, whose father was killed by a distracted driver in 2011.
Lawmakers banned texting while driving and cellphone use by drivers age 18 or younger in 2010. But adults are still allowed to hold phones and drive at the same time, so long as they’re not texting or emailing, making the law difficult to enforce.
A six-member committee — four Democrats and two Republicans — has spent months meeting behind closed doors to finalize details of a long-awaited plan requiring hands-free use of all mobile devices while driving. Discussions got underway in June in an effort to merge House and Senate versions of the legislation.
But talks have reached an impasse, say advocates and legislative leaders.
An uphill battle
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and others in the Legislature's GOP minority signed a letter calling on the panel to break the logjam.
"We have discussed the merits of legislation to reduce distracted driving for 15 years," Tarr said this week. "In that time, lives have been lost, families left grieving and another generation has developed dangerous driving habits."
Advocates say passing a hand-held cellphone ban is uphill battle. Opposition isn't as vocal as support for a ban, but lawmakers have resisted a tougher law.
The reason isn't clear. Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, both say they support a hands-free law. It also has the endorsement of Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, who has teamed up with law enforcement in prodding Beacon Hill for a stricter law along with other traffic safety measures.
In previous debates, the American Civil Liberties Union and social justice advocates raised concerns that police would use a ban to target minorities.
To be sure, the issue of tracking who is stopped and ticketed was a major difference between the House and Senate plans. The Senate bill, approved in June, requires law enforcement to collect racial and ethnic data on all traffic stops as a way to track for profiling. An earlier House version only requires data collection when citations are issued.
Stein said advocates believe the impasse was caused by Senate negotiators pushing for more comprehensive data collection.
They met with Spilka earlier this week to press for information on why the legislation hasn't passed.
"It's really frustrating,” Stein said. "Everybody I’ve spoken with has said very clearly, 'this is a priority for us and we want to see it passed.' So why hasn’t it?"
Advocates hopeful
In a statement issued Wednesday, Spilka said she was "very moved" by the stories of those who've been injured or lost loved in crashes involving distracted drivers.
"This bill has been and continues to be a top Senate priority," the statement read. "I am very hopeful it will be resolved soon."
Distracted driving has been blamed for more than 4,000 motorist deaths per year nationwide, according to AAA Southern New England. The group also supports a hands-free cell phone law.
Mary Maguire, AAA's spokeswoman for the Northeast, said safe driving advocates are frustrated over the delay but "remain optimistic" that a final bill will emerge.
"We're still very hopeful that it's going to get done," she said. "We continue to have conversions with lawmakers in an effort to get this bill across the finish line."
To date, at least 20 other states and Washington, D.C., ban the use of hand-held devices, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.
On Thursday, Maine became the latest to ban hand-held cell phones while driving. Every other New England state, as well as New York, have approved similar bans.
Sen. Mark Montigny, D-New Bedford, the bill’s primary sponsor in the Senate for years, blasted the conference committee’s inaction on the bill in a fiery speech from the Senate floor Thursday. He vowed to bring the issue up every week during the Senate’s formal sessions until a final version is released.
"Every single day of inaction on this bill people are dying and getting injured," he said. "The mortality and morbidity statistics are outrageous. Enough is enough. The families who continue to speak out deserve action."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.