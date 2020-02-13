Around 60 Cape Ann residents and visitors joined with activists from around the world Thursday evening for One Billion Rising, a event recognizing a “global movement to bring an end to violence against women and girls.”
The local event took place in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, presented by the Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse, HAWC, the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center and the city of Gloucester.
Amber Gaumnitz, HAWC’s Cape Ann domestic violence advocate, one of the speakers, said the purpose of One Billion Rising is to face the truth that one in three women will be physically or sexually assaulted in her lifetime.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said the plight of those who are abused will not be forgotten.
The city of Gloucester, in conjunction with “advocates, residents, faith communities, school and elected officials,” she said, “will continue to seek prevention of sexual abuse in all its forms as well as justice for victims and survivors of abuse.”
Romeo Theken was joined by Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, founder of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance and Brillamos Juntos/Shine Together. Belsito is also a candidate for Congress.
Music was performed by Renee Dupuis and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.