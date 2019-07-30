The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District anticipates it may be necessary to spray the biological larvicide, BTI, from a helicopter to control mosquito larvae over coastal salt marshes in Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Ipswich and Rowley during the daytime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17.
BTI is a natural bacterium found in soil and water, according to a press release from the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District.
"BTI is a very selective larvicide which is non-toxic to people, as well as fish, birds, bees and to virtually all insect species," according to the release. BTI only affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family. The BTI will be applied by a helicopter flying low directly over the salt marsh. The product name of the BTI is Vectobac 12AS (EPA Reg. # 73049-38).
Residents need not take any special precautions due to the safety of BTI and because the application will occur directly over the salt marsh and not residential areas, the release said.
For information contact Director Roy Melnick of the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District at 978-352-2800.
