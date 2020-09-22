After 40 years, North Shore Chamber of Commerce president to retire

DANVERS — The only president the North Shore Chamber of Commerce has ever had is about to retire.
Robert Bradford announced on Monday that he plans to step down at the end of the year after 40 years as the head of the business organization. Bradford was hired in 1980 by the former Beverly Area Chamber of Commerce, which changed its name to the North Shore Chamber of Commerce a few months later.
"I'm 68 years old and I've been here 40 years. I think the timing is pretty good," Bradford said.
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce, which has about 800 members, describes itself as an "economic development organization dedicated to shaping policy and events so that discussions by business and government results in a better North Shore as a place to work and live."
The chamber, which is based at Cherry Hill Park in Danvers, advocates for business-friendly policies on such issues as health care, transportation and education. It has, for example, formed a health care task force to support efforts to enable employers to provide cost-effective coverage, and works with colleges and high schools to create internships.
The chamber also holds a series of events, from honoring high school scholars to hosting forums on such topics as paid family and medical leave. Most recently, it hosted an online discussion about how businesses can improve their indoor air quality during the coronavirus pandemic. Bradford said more than 1,000 people have attended Zoom seminars and focus groups put on by the chamber during the pandemic.
Bradford, who grew up in Attleboro, was hired in 1980 at the age of 28 after working for chambers of commerce in Fitchburg and Clinton. At the time the Beverly Area Chamber of Commerce was in the process of changing to the more regional North Shore Chamber of Commerce.
"The board was very innovative," Bradford said. "I think they put a lot of faith in my ability to make it go, which was a little scary for somebody in their mid-20s."
Bradford said the goal was for the North Shore Chamber to advocate for the entire region without taking away from the individual community pride of local chambers.
"One of the reasons companies like to locate on the North Shore is not so much because of a great piece of land or a tax break, but because they're looking for a high quality of life and places where they and their employees will enjoy living and create a better environment for productivity," he said.
Bradford said the biggest changes he has seen over four decades include the many mergers involving banks, hospitals, and nonprofits like the United Way and Red Cross. He also mentioned the growth of the tech industry on the North Shore, while noting that machine shops have continued to do well in the area. One of the biggest losses came when Sylvania moved out of Danvers, he said.
"It's been a tremendous time," Bradford said.
Paul Lanzikos, the former executive director of North Shore Elder Services, said Bradford's leadership, drive and enthusiasm have been "instrumental in making the North Shore a fertile and innovative business environment."
"His legacy will resound for many years to come," Lanzikos said.
