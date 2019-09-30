IPSWICH — Former Ipswich Education Foundation treasurer Kevin Murphy admitted he stole $283,650 from the nonprofit group but avoided jail time Monday during his appearance in court.
Murphy, 50, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of larceny over $1,200 for stealing $48,400 from the estate of a dead Burlington woman. Both amounts were repaid by the time Murphy was brought in for arraignment Monday in Ipswich District Court, which is in the Newburyport courthouse.
Judge Peter Doyle sentenced the Ipswich man to six months in jail but suspended that for two years, which put Murphy on probation during that time.
After Murphy was sentenced, Ipswich Education Foundation board member Regina King read an emotional victim impact statement saying her 24-year-old charity was still picking up the pieces left by his betrayal.
"We have a long road ahead to regain the trust of the community," King said, adding that Murphy's crime interfered with the foundation's mission and caused the group immeasurable stress and frustration.
Murphy, according to an Essex County prosecutor, "ducked, dodged and wouldn't give any answers" when a member of the Ipswich Education Foundation noticed discrepancies in the fund used to make donations to various groups and began an investigation.
According to the prosecutor, Murphy was named treasurer in 2012 and, over the years, wrote 200 checks to himself and his company, Thompson Engineering of Boston, totaling $283,650. In addition to being a member of that board, Murphy also served on the town's Finance Committee and led the Ipswich School Building Committee.
The foundation dumped him from its board in 2018 and conducted an audit. The foundation then hired a law firm to conduct a full investigation to determine the extent of Murphy's misconduct and to help in getting the money back.
"The investigation confirmed that Mr. Murphy had, in fact, misappropriated funds in excess of $280,000 from the foundation. Fortunately, as of the date of this letter, all misappropriated funds have been recovered," the foundation stated in a letter sent to donors in early May.
As Murphy was being investigated for stealing from the foundation, he was also being investigated for the theft of $48,400 from the estate of a Burlington woman who had died recently. As executor of her estate, he wrote himself several checks over an undetermined amount of time. That amount was also paid back to her family.
For decades, the education foundation has served as the school district's premier fundraising agency. Over the last few years, the foundation coordinated a $100,000 fundraising drive for the Welch Stadium press box; donated $15,000 for new gym equipment, and gave away $10,000 to give financially struggling students access to field trips and other community activities, according to its website.
"Even though the foundation will still be able to meet its financial commitments going forward, we fully recognize the damage this episode may have on the trust and faith that you and the community put into this," the same letter reads.
Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
