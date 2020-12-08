After denying Espresso/s permits, council set to grant all four

For Gloucester’s City Council, to adopt its most recent decision to grant permits for condos is to determine who gets the final say in a multi-year dispute between residents and developers.
And for some Cape Ann residents, the apparent outcome isn’t the one they were promised a year ago.
James Hand said the night of Aug. 27, 2019, might have been the greatest example of Cape Ann residents exercising their right to free speech in the last decade “and maybe ever.”
A night where, as Hand described in an Oct. 22, 2019, letter, “the Council were so persuaded by the testimony of those who spoke and testified that evening, that you voted 5-3, one absent, to turn down the Special Permit request by Bevilacqua Cos. for their 8 Townhouse project at 116 E. Main St.”
A year and a handful of months later, that night might become a blip in the history of development as the council is hours away from solidifying its decision to grant the same permits to the same developer for the same project.
"Today I can feel a storm blowing down East Main Street," East Gloucester resident Henry Ferrini wrote to the Times. "Espresso is the bellwether for beyond the pale development. It goes up Pilot’s Hill over to East Gloucester School, across the street to East Gloucester Marina, etc, etc."
But, how?
In late August 2019, the City Council decided to deny Bevilacqua Company Inc. four special permits to build eight condominiums at the site of the defunct Espresso’s Italian Grille at 116 E. Main St.
While multiple councilors were planning to vote in favor of the project, they pivoted after hearing residents’ concerns.
“I could not, in the end and in good conscience, ignore the concerns of my Ward 1 constituents," Scott Memhard said then. "There became a sense that (the design) was, in some ways, a cookie-cutter project that could fit just about anywhere, but just not in East Gloucester."
Memhard did not answer the Times' phone call for comment Monday in time for publication.
With the special permits denied, Wellesley-based Bevilacqua could have — according to the city zoning regulations — built a three-unit complex. It wanted five more.
"The residents of Gloucester didn't say not to build, just not that," said David Calvo, referencing the eight condominiums that Bevilacqua Company Inc. is fighting to build at 116 East Main St.
Four months later, in early November 2019, the developer’s attorney, Arnold Cohen, appealed the council’s denial, claiming it was “unreasonable,” “capricious,” “arbitrary,” and “whimsical.”
The call for the Massachusetts Land Court to overturn the City Council’s original decision was granted, as Land Court Judge Howard Speicher determined on Nov. 2 that it was legally untenable and not rationally supported by facts.
"When we vote yes or no we are supposed to explain why we are voting the way we are voting," Councilor Steve LeBlanc said, explaining that the council at the time of the initial denial did not do that.
LeBlanc said in an interview with the Times that if councilors had outlined reasons for why they were voting to deny the permits on the night of Aug. 27, 2019, he believes the council would have won the Land Court trial.
"We took that as a learning lesson," he said Monday, explaining that in the 10 years he has been on the council "this is all a first for us."
Construction or legal wrangling
Upon the judge’s orders for the council to grant all four permits, seven of the eight councilors present at the Nov. 24 meeting chose to not appeal Speicher’s decision and to grant the permits.
Councilor Val Gilman was the lone vote in opposition, although many councilors expressed dissatisfaction with the yes vote they ultimately gave.
“I hope we learn from this process so we can cover ourselves in the future better because this is a disappointment in terms of our vote,” Memhard said that night.
Which brings Gloucester residents to now: Tuesday, Dec. 8.
If the council votes to adopt their Nov. 23 decision, Bevilacqua Company Inc. will begin constructing eight condominium units that, as Cohen told the Times, “will be very attractive and will be a valuable addition to the city.”
If councilors vote not to adopt their approval of the permits and seek to appeal Speicher’s decision, the legal battle would continue.
But LeBlanc outlined that, according to an outside opinion with "no dog in the race," an appeal would have roughly an 80% chance of failure and cost too much.
"We decided that instead of wasting more money and tax payers dollars, we decided that we weren't going to go for the appeal," he said.
TO BE HEARD
Who and what: City Council meets virtually to conduct city business, including final vote to approve special permits that would allow development of 116 East Main St.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.
How to join: Via Zoom, on a smart device or phone: https://gloucester-ma.gov.zoom.us/s/89663401032; or by phone, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-8766. Meeting ID is 896 6340 1032.
More details on the meeting's agenda may be found at https://bit.ly/39NYdd6