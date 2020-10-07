BOSTON — Hours after pulling his team out of stimulus bill talks until after the Nov. 3 election and taking more swipes at Democrats, President Donald Trump again turned to Twitter to outline a series of stimulus bill topics that he says he would sign into law.
Trump on Tuesday night tweeted about his interest in another round of stimulus checks for Americans, financial support for struggling airlines, and a lending program designed to help employers keep their workers on payrolls.
"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?" Trump tweeted. He also added, "The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!"
The tweets added to the chaotic state of affairs in Washington, where Democrats and Republicans have been unable to agree on a stimulus bill, COVID-19 has infected the president and others in the White House, a Supreme Court nomination is riling debate, and officials are pondering the upcoming elections.
Before Trump abandoned negotiations Tuesday, there was an $600 billion gulf between a $1.6 trillion offer that Trump supported and a $2.2 trillion proposal that the U.S. House approved.
"I think I speak for all of us in the Legislature when I call on Congress and the president to get back to the negotiating table and strike a deal that helps all 50 states," state House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said Wednesday, calling Trump's decision "of particular frustration," and asserting it "will also have a drastic negative impact" on state finances.
State Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues described "glaring federal dysfunction" and said it was up to the state to "close an anticipated budget shortfall without federal assistance for at least the foreseeable future."
###