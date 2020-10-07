Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.