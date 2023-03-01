ROCKPORT — Making do with what you have, could be the description of the current status of the Dock Square Pump Station.
The pump station, hardly a main attraction on the tour of Rockport sites, was recently front and center when the facility’s equipment failed on Jan. 26 followed by a small fire Jan. 27, resulting in more than 700,000 gallons of sewage being released into Rockport Harbor.
Repairs to the pump station, for the most part, have taken place, according to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira. The underground facility is located three flights down and 18 feet under the grassy Nicola Barletta Park at Dock Square.
Most in Rockport have never ventured down into the cavernous structure.
Town officials opened the doors to the facility last week, giving a guided tour which was led by Public Works Assistant Director Aaron Cilluffo.
During the tour, Cilluffo showed the “dry” side of the structure with the actual pumps and control panel. He believes the facility was built in the 1970s.
Last week, the control panel that malfunctioned in January had masking tape affixed to the structure indicating the sewage reached a height of 31 inches during the overflow.
Cilluffo pointed to the “variable frequency drives” that failed during the mishap.
“That controls the electricity, in a way,” he said. “We lost two VFDs.”
For now, the pump station is doing its job but Public Works officials are still awaiting delivery of some non-essential parts. Cilluffo estimated those parts may not be delivered until sometime in June.
“The system is up and running,” said Cilluffo. “The control panel got wet. That basically caused the power loss.”
“We were on generators for a week, which allowed us to run the pump but obviously it wasn’t efficient.”
According to Vieira, the facility is operating again on automatic controls, which were knocked out when the overflow took place.
“The majority of the repairs (all the essential ones), have been completed,” said Vieira said. “There are some smaller items that need to be finished and work on those (are) ongoing but they are not essential to the operation of the pump station.”
After the sewage overflow, town officials estimated the cost of repairs to total about $200,000.
In the meantime, potential long-range plans for the facility are a work in progress.
According to Vieira, there is presently little to report about definitive plans.
“The town’s (Department of Public Works) remains in close contact with the engineering firm Weston & Sampson to develop what an upgrade and modernization would look like,” said Vieira. “Once there are preliminary plans, we’ll have a better idea on the cost and how the town would seek to pay for it.”
Vieira said Public Works officials and engineering consultants have been drafting plans for a full-scale modernization and overhaul of the pump station.
“That work is ongoing and will receive additional attention now that the emergency repairs have been substantially completed,” he said.
