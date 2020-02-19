Children from around the city showed up with blades in hand to take advantage of a free hour of ice skating at Gloucester's Talbot Rink.
The free skate for Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schoolchildren and families was opened up to the public by the host, the Plum Cove PTO. Pizza, water and snacks were sold.
Also taking part in the action were Gloucester Police officers affiliated with the department's Kops N Kids program. They lead some stick practice.
It was hosted by the Plum Cove PTO.
