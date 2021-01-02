WENHAM — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston are among the entities weighing in on a closely-watched case on employment and religious rights involving Gordon College.
On Monday, the Supreme Judicial Court will consider an appeal by Gordon College of a lower court's finding that former associate professor Margaret DeWeese-Boyd was not a "ministerial" employee.
DeWeese-Boyd taught in the school's social work program for roughly two decades. In 2016, she sought appointment as a full professor. Despite having the support of fellow faculty, the school denied her the promotion. DeWeese-Boyd sued, alleging that the college's decision was based on her outspoken criticism of the school's stand on LGBTQ rights and a request by college President Michael Lindsay to add his name to a letter to then-President Barack Obama seeking a religious exemption to anti-discrimination rules.
The school asked a Superior Court judge to dismiss the case, arguing that DeWeese-Boyd was performing ministerial duties in her role as an associate professor at the Christian college, and that therefore, the school had a right not to promote her because the First Amendment bars any governmental role in the free exercise of religion.
The judge denied the request and the college appealed.
DeWeese-Boyd and her attorney say that she had no religious duties at the college, which, her lawyer said in an interview last month, promotes itself as largely non-denominational.
The case is being watched closely by both academic and faith-based organizations, many of them filing "friend of the court" briefs.
"The ministerial exception has never been understood as a blanket immunity for religious institutions from employment discrimination laws," Healey's office said in a brief filed earlier this month, in which she urged the SJC to uphold the Superior Court's decision.
"In this case, the Superior Court undertook a detailed examination of Professor DeWeese-Boyd’s job responsibilities and functions as a professor of social work at Gordon College, and concluded that they 'did not make her a minister for purposes of the ministerial exception," Healey's office wrote. "That conclusion was correct, and this court should uphold it."
The Boston Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston also weighed in, raising concerns that the Superior Court decision conflicts with the First Amendment.
"The Archdiocese submits this brief in support of neither party because it does not take a position on other issues addressed in the parties’ briefing," lawyers for the Archdiocese wrote. "But with respect to the application of the ministerial exception to teachers in religious schools, the trial court’s decision adopts a framework that is in conflict with the First Amendment and Supreme Court precedent. The Archdiocese’s interest in clarifying the proper framework reflects the centrality of education and educators in the Catholic faith."
Other organizations focused on the employment rights of academics, including the American Association of University Professors.
The court is set to hear arguments Monday morning via videoconference; Suffolk University Law School is expected to livestream the proceedings.
DeWeese-Boyd no longer teaches at the school; her attorney said last month that her job was eliminated when the school shuttered its social work program.
