MANCHESTER — The state attorney general's office has determined that Manchester's Zoning Board of Appeals and Conservation Commission have violated open meeting laws pertaining to ongoing deliberations concerning a sober house at 10 Old Wenham Way.
Assistant Attorney General Sarah Monahan, in a letter sent to Town Counsel Michele Randazzo on Thursday, reports an investigation by the AG office found one instance of the Zoning Board deliberating on the matter of the Sober By the Sea house through three emails, outside of an open meeting. In addition, the investigation found minutes for two Zoning Board meetings and one Conservation Commission meeting were insufficiently detailed regarding discussions of 10 Old Wenham Way.
"We order the ZBA’s immediate and future compliance with the Open Meeting Law and caution the ZBA that a determination by our office of a similar violation in the future may be considered evidence of intent to violate the Open Meeting Law," concludes Monahan's letter.
Additionally, the AG's office ordered the ZBA to publicly release the three violating emails within 30 days. Also, the meeting minutes must be amended within 60 days and released to the public within 65 days.
Zoning Board of Appeals Chairwoman Sarah Mellish said she put in a request at Town Hall for a copy of the emails on Thursday.
"I'm trying to get them (the emails and minutes)," she told the Times on Friday afternoon, "but Town Hall is closed on Friday. The emails will go up on our website."
Randazzo was unavailable to comment on this story Friday afternoon.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel and Conservation Commission Chairman Stephen Gang did not wish to comment, as they both said they had not seen the letter.
The complaint
The investigation began after Michael Corsetti, owner of Sober by the Sea, submitted an open meeting law complaint to the AG's office on July 7, 2020. The original complaint alleged the ZBA and Conservation Commission met privately to discuss his permit applications. Between Aug. 28, 2019, and Feb. 11, 2020, the ZBA granted Corsetti a building permit to add a second level to the single-family home and denied a special permit to pave a path connecting his property to Old Wenham Way.
"Based on our review of the audio files of the ZBA and commission meetings held between August 28, 2019, and February 11, 2020, we do not find any evidence that suggests that members of the ZBA or (Conservation) Commission held additional meetings outside of the posted, public meetings," Monahan's letter reads. "Rather, the audio recordings of the posted meetings reveal that both the ZBA and commission engaged in informal conversations regarding public body business at the end of certain posted meetings, once the public and applicants had left the room, but before the meetings were adjourned."
These "informal conversations" reportedly occurred at ZBA meetings on Aug. 28, 2020, and Nov. 20, 2020 and Conservation Commission meetings on Nov. 26, Dec. 17, Jan. 21 and Feb. 11, all in 2020. These discussions, however, were not included on either of the ZBA's minutes, nor on the Conservation Commission's Jan. 21 minutes.
"In the later conversation (during the ZBA’s Nov. 20 meeting), various ZBA members spoke about Mr. Corsetti’s purposes for developing the property, the width of roads required for subdivisions, the permitting process, and other topics related to Mr. Corsetti’s property for approximately seven minutes," the letter outlines. "The ZBA also held an informal conversation about Mr. Corsetti’s intentions for the property (on Aug. 28) ... The Commission discussed Mr. Corsetti’s application, including a prior order of conditions and site visits, for five minutes as the final topic before adjourning."
Email violation
A portion of the AG's investigation involved reviewing "the full text of approximately two dozen emails, provided by Attorney Randazzo, involving either ZBA Members or Commission Members regarding Michael Corsetti or the property at 10 Old Wenham Way." On Jan. 7, ZBA Chairwoman Sarah Mellish sent an update regarding changes at the property. The email also asked members if they'd like to do a site visit. ZBA Member James Mitchell responded to the email first the following day; he asked when the visit would be.
“I will attend, I’m just not sure it’s necessary," member Brian Sollosy replied after Mitchell's email. "Obviously what he’s doing flies in the face of the ConComm, in fact all three boards, but I’m not sure it has any bearing on what’s before us. Just my humble opinion.”
The AG's office determined Sollosy's email violated open meeting laws.
"The three ZBA emails described above largely focused on the scheduling of a site visit, which is a permissible topic for a quorum to discuss outside of a meeting under the Open Meeting Law," states Monahan in her letter. "However, Member Sollosy’s response contained his opinion on a matter of public business within the ZBA’s jurisdiction. As Member Sollosy’s opinion reached more than a quorum of the ZBA, we find that this email deliberation outside of a meeting violated the Open Meeting Law. We did not find any other instances of improper email deliberation."
Sollosy and Corsetti could not be reached for comment Friday.
