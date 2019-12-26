A Gloucester man serving a state prison term for a fourth offense of driving under the influence was among three men whose medication-assisted treatment will resume or continue under a temporary agreement between his lawyers and the state Department of Correction.
Joseph Sclafani, 43, who began serving a 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 year prison term in August, said in affidavits filed with the lawsuit last week that his dosage of the generic form of Suboxone was cut in half, then tapered down and discontinued, during his first 90 days in custody at MCI Cedar Junction.
He was one of three current Massachusetts state prison inmates who agreed to be named plaintiffs in a suit brought by the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. The suit alleges that state officials are violating the Americans With Disabilities Act by withholding medications for the treatment of addiction, a disability, from people in prison.
But in their formal response, state DOC officials dispute the allegations. They accuse Sclafani of entering custody in August with both buprenorphine, the generic form of Suboxone, and fentanyl in his system, and say they reduced his dosage of buprenorphine to avoid a potential interaction with fentanyl.
DOC officials also dispute the lawsuit's claim that medication-assisted treatment is not available outside of MCI Cedar Junction, and expressed a willingness to have the prison system's health care vendor re-evaluate Sclafani to determine if he's a suitable candidate for resuming the medication at MCI Norfolk, where he's now held, or at another DOC facility.
U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani cited the discrepancies as among her reasons for urging the two sides in the dispute to see if they could work out an agreement during a hearing Monday.
After the temporary agreement was relayed to the judge, she denied a request for a temporary restraining order sought by the ACLU, leaving the option for the organization to ask again at some point in the future. A request for a preliminary injunction, which would have a similar effect, is pending before a different judge and will be argued on Jan. 16.
"Plaintiff Sclafani will have the option to restart medication-assisted treatment either at MCI-Norfolk or another correctional facility with the ability to provide this treatment (with induction protocol beginning no later than 12/24) unless treatment is medically contraindicated," Talwani wrote in her decision Monday.
'Drugs made me feel safe'
In a moving affidavit, Sclafani described his odyssey of drug addiction, which he says started when he was in his early teens with alcohol and marijuana.
"Drugs made me feel safe, because they allowed me to shut out the real world," he said in the affidavit.
Later, while in high school, he says a friend, who was prescribed an opiate painkiller following a sports injury, shared a pill with Sclafani.
Sclafani also said he has been diagnosed with opioid use disorder, ADHD, and anxiety.
They also led Sclafani to repeated involvements with the criminal justice system.
After his 2017 arrest by Gloucester police, who were responding to a call about a person passed out in a car, Sclafani was held in custody for a period of time, then released on bail. While out on bail in the case, he was prescribed 16 milligrams per day of buprenorphine.
Sclafani had tried other medication-based treatments, including methadone, over the years. But he said the buprenorphine was the first one that actually worked in an effective way.
"Thanks to that medication, I entered into active recovery and began to rebuild my life with my wife and four-year old son," he wrote. He also said that he was looking forward to rebuilding his relationship with an older son.
Shortly after he was taken to MCI Cedar Junction following his Aug. 15 sentencing, a doctor reduced his dosage to 8 milligrams. He says he was told that it was the maximum amount he could receive, and that he would be tapered off entirely within 90 days.
He was then transferred in November to MCI Norfolk, where, he said, the medication is not offered at all. He said in his affidavit that he is "terrified that I will relapse, overdose and die" from taking substances obtained on the "black market."
He also said he wakes up daily "faced with the impossible choice of experiencing excrutiating withdrawal symptoms and risking relapse and overdose, or purchasing buprenorphine on the black market to remain on my medically necessary treatment, which could expose me to DOC discipline, retaliation, and an increased period of incarceration."
It's that prison "black market," however, that has led to some of the concerns of DOC officials, who say they have to be constantly vigilant for prisoners diverting all or some of their medication.
"Plaintiffs’ dramatic claims that they can avoid withdrawal symptoms and 'increased risk of relapse, overdose, and death only if they purchase their life-saving buprenorphine on the black market, while first-class hyperbole, is belied by the fact that they may continue to receive MAT treatment throughout their incarceration," the DOC wrote in their formal response to the suit.
"Each of the plaintiffs has available through Wellpath (the DOC's health care vendor) around-the clock treatment from a staff of nurses and physicians that includes MAT treatment," their attorneys wrote.
The hearing on the request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Jan. 16.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
