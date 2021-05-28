AG's office says Vittori-Rocci sale not subject to review

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 46F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 46F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.