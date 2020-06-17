BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and 38 of her peers flagged concerns Tuesday that contact-tracing apps developed in response to the pandemic fall short in protecting personal information.
In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook, the attorneys general —- including both Republicans and Democrats — warned that applications already available on Android and Apple devices do not include the same privacy guarantees as versions the two companies are helping develop for public health officials.
They asked Google and Apple to remove any app offering contact tracing that is not linked to a government or health official and to take down all versions — even those made available to public health authorities — once the national emergency ends.
"Massachusetts has built a robust contact tracing program that is a critical tool in tracking COVID-19 and that takes privacy seriously," Healey said in a press release. "As tech companies like Apple and Google take steps to build out contact tracing apps, we need to be sure they are protecting personal information and acting in the best interests of public health."
