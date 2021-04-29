The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COIVD-19.
The agency is now accepting applications for this American Rescue Plan program, which U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, helped create,
Residents who paid for funerals after Jan. 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.
The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when calling FEMA:
* Social security numbers of applicant and deceased.
* Date of birth of applicant and deceased.
* Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away.
* Burial or funeral insurance policies.
* Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations.
Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested).
More information is available at https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq