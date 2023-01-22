HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE – Members of the 319th Recruiting Squadron are starting a new award, to honor and highlight 10 of the best educators in New England. They are seeking nominees between now and April 14.
The Air Force values members who are dedicated to their community and embody excellence, service and integrity toward themselves and toward their mission.
The Air & Space Forces’ Sentry Educator Award recognizes the Top 10 counselors, teachers, coaches, principals, etc., across New England.
Nominations will be submitted in a short essay with a paragraph that support the criteria of excellence, service, and integrity.
Winners will receive an official Air Force Sentry trophy which will be ceremoniously presented at an official function. Additionally, winners will be highlighted across multiple Air Force media outlets and local news outlets.
The Air & Space Forces’ Sentry Educator Award recipients will automatically be enrolled for the Air Force Educator tour, which gives principals, superintendents, teachers, and guidance counselors from all over the nation an opportunity to experience the Air Force and Space Force firsthand.
For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Kimberly Nagle via phone at 603-502-2125 or e-mail at kimberly.nagle@us.af.mil.