Gloucester's Sawyer Free Library kicked off its children's summer reading program with an "alien adventure."
Science Tellers presented an intergalactic story punctuated by science experiments as special effects. The event fit right in with the reading program's theme of "A Universe of Stories."
Children have already treated to a Harry and the Potters concert; coming up are visits from live animals, snakes, and a traveling planetarium.
More information about the reading program and related activities may be found online at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
