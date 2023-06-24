All ages summer Gloucester Reads kicks off

Gloucester Reads will explore books by Black authors that reflect their experiences in America to increase understanding of the history and current status of race in Gloucester, as well as the nation, with the goal to foster a sense of belonging for everyone.
The Sawyer Free Library staff is eager to be a part of Gloucester Reads, a community-wide book club, which will run through August. This program is presented by Gloucester’s Racial Justice Team and the Gloucester Health Department, in collaboration with the library and 15 other co-sponsors.
“This intergenerational summer reading initiative aims to spark conversation and new ideas and encourage introspection about race equity in our community,” according to a program statement.
Gloucester Reads includes books for all ages, interests, and reading levels. The summer book club’s main selection is “Such a Fun Age,” which was a New York Times best-seller, written by Kiley Reid. This debut novel was longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize.
“This engaging story about race and privilege is set around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer, and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both, revealing complex characters, misguided intentions, and little resolution,” according to a press release.
Discussion groups will be held throughout the city during July.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this beautiful and important citywide initiative,” said Sawyer Free Library’s Assistant Director Beth Pocock. “The Sawyer Free Library is committed to evolving together to strengthen communication, equity, collaboration, and learning in our community and beyond.”
Other Gloucester Reads titles include: “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram Kendi and Keisha Blain; the award-winning memoir “The Love You Save” by Goldie Taylor; and for children and families, the picture book “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy, illustrated by Ekua Holmes, which serves as the Family Book Club pick; and for tweens and teens is the graphic novel “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds, artwork by Jason Griffin.
Gloucester Reads will culminate on Aug. 15 with a live-stream panel discussion featuring Reid, who also serves as an assistant professor at the University of Michigan. More details will be forthcoming over the summer.
The library will distribute free copies of “Such A Fun Age” at select community events, including the Juneteenth Celebration and Festival on Sunday, June 18, at the Cape Ann Museum. The books are also available for check-out at the library located at 21 Main St. in downtown Gloucester.
Downloaded Ebooks and Eaudiobooks are available instantly to anyone with a library card and a Libby app. Gloucester Reads books are also available for purchase at select local bookstores.
For more details and a complete list of Gloucester Reads programs, book suggestions and learning resources on racial equity, visit: SawyerFreeLibrary.org.