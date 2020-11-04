The majority of Rockport, Manchester and Essex voters have chosen former Vice President Joe Biden for president, according to preliminary election results.
Biden received more than double the number of votes for President Donald Trump in each Cape Ann town. The Democratic nominee garnered 3,812 votes in Rockport, 2,645 votes in Manchester and 1,629 in Essex. The Republican incumbent got 1,304 in Rockport, 1,007 in Manchester and 790 in Essex.
In fact, all Democrats shut out their Republican opponents in each of the three communities. Sen. Ed Markey bested Republican nominee Kevin O'Connor in the U.S. Senate race 3,703 to 1,453 in Rockport, 2,486 to 1,203 in Manchester and 1,593 to 856 in Essex. Rep. Seth Moulton beat challenger John Paul Moran 3,866 to 1,273 in Rockport, 2,643 to 1,053 in Manchester and 1,694 to 751 in Essex.
Question 1, which asked voters to allow third-party car repair shops access to a car's operational data, got the OK from voters. The tally was 4,182 for and 864 against in Rockport, 2,871 for and 767 against in Manchester, and 1,694 for and 751 against in Essex. However, the majority voted against ranked-choice voting — Question 2 saw 2,202 for and 2,810 against in Rockport, 1,674 for and 1,932 against in Manchester, and 1,157 for and 1,247 against in Essex.
Residents of Rockport and Essex passed the two additional non-binding question on their ballots. Question 3, instructing the district representative “to vote in favor of legislation that would require Massachusetts to achieve 100% renewable energy use within the next two decades,” received 3,334 votes in favor and 1,240 against in Rockport and 1,578 votes in favor and 676 against in Essex. Question 4, instructing the district representative “to vote in favor of changes to the applicable House of Representative rules to make the results of all the votes in that body’s Legislative committees publicly available on the Legislature’s website,” received 3,986 votes in favor and 500 against in Rockport and 1,955 votes in favor and 270 against in Essex.
Of Rockport’s 6,145 registered voters, 5,256 cast ballots at the 2020 state election. In Manchester, 3,717 ballots were tallied; around 4,400 voters were registered, according to Interim Town Clerk Sharon George. Essex had 2,501 ballots submitted; 2,895 were registered to vote.
Here’s the preliminary results for the 2020 state election in Rockport, Manchester and Essex:
President and Vice President
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D) — Rockport, 3,812; Manchester, 2,645; Essex, 1,629
Donald Trump and Mike Pence (R) — Rockport, 1,304; Manchester, 1,007; Essex, 790
Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen (L) — Rockport, 63; Manchester, 51; Essex, 45
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (G) — Rockport, 23; Manchester, 14; Essex, 8
Write-Ins — Rockport, 20; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 13
Blanks — Rockport, 34; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 16
Senator in Congress
Ed Markey (D) — Rockport, 3,703; Manchester, 2,486; Essex, 1,593
Kevin O'Connor (R) — Rockport, 1,453; Manchester, 1,203; Essex, 856
Write-Ins — Rockport, 19; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 2
Blanks — Rockport, 83; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 41
Representative in Congress
Seth Moulton (D) — Rockport, 3,866; Manchester, 2,486; Essex, 1,694
John Paul Moran (R) — Rockport, 1,273; Manchester, 1,203; Essex, 751
Write-ins — Rockport, 6; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0
Blanks — Rockport, 111; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 56
Governor's Council
Eileen Duff (D) — Rockport, 3,900; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1,850
Write-ins — Rockport, 52; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 12
Blanks — Rockport, 1,304; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 639
Senator in General Court
Bruce E. Tarr (R) — Rockport, 4,011; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 2,046
Write-ins — Rockport, 65; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 13
Blanks — Rockport, 1,180; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 442
Representative in General Court
Ann-Margaret Ferrante (D) — Rockport, 4,028; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 1,880
Brad Hill (R)— Rockport, not on ballot; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, not on ballot
Write-ins — Rockport, 61; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 8
Blanks — Rockport, 1,167; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 613
Register of Probate
Pamela Casey O'Brien (D) — Rockport, 3,306; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1,608
Write-ins —Rockport, 40; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 8
Blanks —Rockport, 1910; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 885
Question 1
Yes — Rockport, 4,182; Manchester, 2,871; Essex, 1,995
No — Rockport, 864; Manchester, 767; Essex, 427
Blanks —Rockport, 210; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 79
Question 2
Yes — Rockport, 2,202; Manchester, 2,871; Essex, 1,157
No — Rockport, 2,810; Manchester, 767; Essex, 1,247
Blanks —Rockport, 244; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 97
Question 3
Yes — Rockport, 3,334; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 1,578
No — Rockport, 1,240; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 676
Blanks —Rockport, 682; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 247
Question 4
Yes — Rockport, 3,986; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 1,955
No — Rockport, 500; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 270
Blanks — Rockport, 770; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 276
