Amazon delivery station opens in Salem

SALEM — Amazon is up and running in the Witch City.
The company’s 148,000 square-foot delivery station on Colonial Road is now operating, the global online retailer announced earlier this week. The facility uses industrial space between Jefferson Avenue and Canal Street.
Delivery stations are facilities run by Amazon as part of the “last mile” in package delivery. More than 250 operate across the country, with close to a dozen in Massachusetts already and several more on the way. They serve as the point where packages arrive from larger Amazon fulfillment centers and leave on a delivery truck for their final destination.
The Salem delivery station brings with it more than 175 full- and part-time jobs paying at least $15.45 an hour, as well as support for hundreds of delivery drivers, according to Amazon.
The company also made a splash at Salem’s City Council last week, where councilors accepted a $2,000 donation from the company for personal protective equipment for local emergency responders and the North Shore Medical Center.
Amazon also announced two other delivery stations being set up in Littleton and Randolph. The company has already announced eight other sites that have either gone online or will go online this year, including in Haverhill, Plymouth and Worcester.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Massachusetts with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” said Emily Hawkins, a spokesperson for Amazon. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations, and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
