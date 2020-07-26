BOSTON (AP) — For the first time in more than a century, hikers in the White Mountains this summer won't be able to take advantage of a system of popular backcountry lodges.
The Appalachian Mountain Club’s eight huts, which are spaced about a day’s hike along roughly 50 miles of trail, have remained closed to overnight visitors this season because of pandemic concerns, the Boston Globe reports.
The huts aren't reachable by road and can each house up to 90 people in communal living quarters that include prepared meals, bunk beds and shared, cold-water bathrooms.
The system dates to 1888 and generates about 40% of the Boston-based group's operating income. The Appalachian Mountain Club’s car-accessible facilities in Pinkham Notch and in Crawford Notch, however, remain open, though officials report stays are down about 50% at those sites.
“The community aspect that usually is a huge driver in our organization is also a barrier for our success right now,” James Wrigley, the director of the organization's White Mountain lodges, told the newspaper.