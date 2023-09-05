The Adventurer and Calabash were among the schooners that joined the American Eagle in the winner’s circle for the 39th annual Gloucester Schooner Festival races over Labor Day Weekend.
The American Eagle captured the marquee Mayor’s Race, winning the Esperanto Cup for large schooners, in an elapsed time of 1 hour, 10 minutes and 49 seconds.
That was about 11 minutes faster than the runner-up Ernestina-Morrissey, which finished second in 1:21:51. The Adventure, Gloucester’s flagship, was third in 1:55:18. The 156-foot Ernestina-Morrissey was the oldest visiting schooner this year, having been built in 1894 at the James and Tarr Shipyard in Essex.
The American Eagle, a National Historic Landmark like the Adventure and Ernestina-Morrissey, was the last fishing schooner built in Gloucester when it was launched as the Andrew & Rosalie in 1930. The Rockland, Maine-ported schooner is also a perennial winner of the festival’s Esperanto Cup.
The Tyrone, with a time of 1:16:00, took home the Ned Cameron Cup by beating out Gloucester’s own Thomas E. Lannon with a time of 1:22:00, and the Alert with 1:36:00.
In the Marconi-rigged class for the Ned Cameron Cup, the Adventurer took the honors, beating When & If (0:56:55), with a time of 0:55:53.
Taking home the Betty Ramsey Award with a time of 1:04:34 was the Calabash, beating out the Green Dragon, 1:35:05, and the Renegade, 1:35:13. The Strombus, in the Marconi Class for the Betty Ramsey Award, earned a time of 1:40:03.