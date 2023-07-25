Over the past few years, the American Exchange Project has been offering free domestic exchange trips to seniors in an attempt to bridge the divide among us, and for the second year in a row, students from various parts of the country have landed in America’s oldest seaport.
While some Gloucester High seniors are traveling to other parts of the country, four students from around the U.S. have been visiting Gloucester over the past week with their last day here being Wednesday, July 26.
They have been hosted by local families, and their day trips have taken them on the water a few times — for whale watching, lobstering aboard the F/V Prudence, and sailing aboard schooner Adventure. They munched on Virgilio’s subs, ate at Surfside Pizza, and spent a day taking in the sights of the Witch City of Salem, even using the MBTA Commuter Rail to get there.
On Monday, Addi Wood, 19, of Kilgore, Texas; Jorge Garcia, 18, of Phoenix, Arizona; Priscilla Cuevas, 18, of Blue Earth, Minnesota; and Carson Womack, 18, of Jasper, Texas, visited the Man at the Wheel statue of the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard.
They were accompanied by Matt Anderson, a physics and astronomy teacher at Gloucester High and exchange manager for Gloucester for AEP.
“From my perspective, it’s been fantastic,” Anderson said of the exchange. “The kids are wonderful and it’s a lot of fun to show them our community and all the things we have to offer, the landscape and arts and fishing.”
Womack had never been to the Northeast before. He felt Gloucester was a great introduction to the region.
“Coming from, like, a small town in Texas, the small town vibe is still definitely present in Gloucester,” Womack said. “But, everyone in Gloucester seems to be, like, connected.”
“I think it’s been amazing,” Wood said of Gloucester. “I’ve loved the weather. It’s been beautiful weather to me coming from very, very hot weather.” She liked that Gloucester was walkable. She said where she comes from in East Texas, there is no public transit.
“We got to ride a train yesterday. That was my first time riding a train,” she said of the trip to Salem on the commuter rail.
Cuevas said it was nice to see other parts of the country from a small-town perspective.
Garcia said the exchange was worth it. He had never been to the Northeast before and was impressed by Gloucester’s culture of fishermen and a life based on the sea.
“So, it was interesting, like, going into a place where there is just mainly water, coming from a desert city.” He said it’s a six-hour trip to the ocean from where he lives and he liked that he could wake up and walk down to the ocean in 10 minutes.
“In the last year alone, the program has tripled in size,” said the program’s CEO and co-founder, David McCullough III, 29, of Boston. He came up with the idea for the project after an eye-opening, 7,000-mile solo road trip the day after he turned 22. He lived in Cotulla, Texas; Pine Ridge, South Dakota; and Cleveland, Ohio. AEP was incorporated in 2019 and it ran programming online in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AEP is now in 57 high schools, up from 32 last year. Last year, the program held exchanges with 110 students in 23 states and this year that number is up to 350 kids in 34 states.
McCullough, who was scheduled to visit Lanesville’s quarries and the Cape Ann Museum with the students on Tuesday, said Gloucester High is one of two high schools in Massachusetts taking part in the program.
He said it been wonderful to see the impact on those involved. Past program participants continue to stay in touch and visit one another. Gloucester has been the perfect community for the program, he said.
“I hope very much we can expand in Gloucester,” he said.
