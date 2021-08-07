ROCKPORT — A local band is donating its time to benefit disabled veterans.
Local band TimeSync will be joined award-winning vocalist and recent Rockport High School graduate Rhiannon Hurst in performing selections from the Great American Songbook this Sunday.
Rockport's American Legion Post 98 will present the fundraiser concert Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., at the Legion bandstand by Back Beach, off Beach Street.
TimeSync member Steve Niemi, who is also a member of the Rockport Legion Band, said the Legion organized the event to raise money for a yearly outing it hosts for disabled veterans. TimeSync also features Arnie Rosen on guitar, Mike Ball on upright bass, and Joe Picano on drums.
"They couldn't do it this year and last year because of COVID," said Niemi of the outing, an event the Legion has been hosting since 1949. "I wanted to make sure they have sufficient funds to pay for the next outing."
The Legion puts on a luncheon, and some veterans stay ashore while some go fishing in the afternoon.
""Afterwards, there's a big dinner," Niemi said.
"Well over 100 veterans come," he added. "This is a major thing for these veterans, it's something they talk about all year."
Admission is free, and good-will donations will be collected at the event.