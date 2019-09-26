Amesbury church puts antique pews up for auction

AMESBURY — A baker’s dozen of 143-year-old pews from Market Street Baptist Church will be auctioned off to the public next week, one at a time.
Church office administrator Dianne Dostie Cole said the pews came from the upstairs sanctuary built in 1876.
The 26 pews were eventually hauled downstairs to a smaller room in the church known as the “wedding chapel,” according to Dostie Cole.
“Market Street was a part of Salisbury in 1876,” she said. “Before that, the church was called the Salisbury and Amesbury Baptist Church. That was what it was when those pews were in use.”
The pews have remained in the downstairs chapel since the 1950s when they were painted white.
Now, the church is renovating the old chapel and needs to find a new home for the pews.
“We’re going to be buying some new, padded chairs for the chapel,” Dostie Cole said. “We would like to use that room for Bible study and that way the chairs can be configured however you need them. Hopefully, there will be more church activities in that room.”
John McInnis Auctioneers will be selling 13 of the pews individually during the second session of its Collection of Maritime Antiques auction at 63 Clinton St. on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.
“We are really glad they are doing it in Amesbury and not somewhere else,” Dostie Cole said. “Any money raised by it will go toward the chair fund.”
McInnis gallery director Dan Meader said he’s excited to offer the pews to the public. Each pew has a starting bid of $100, with a presale estimate of between $200 and $300.
“These are a part of Amesbury history and we’re glad to be able to offer them to the people that would probably cherish them the most,” Meader said. “They will also be listed online so that you don’t have to be here in person. Somebody might have been there and were part of the parish and perhaps moved away. They may want to have a remembrance and they could potentially bid from anywhere.”
Generations of Amesbury and Salisbury residents have sat in the pews over the past 143 years.
“There are a lot of Amesbury and Salisbury names who have been members of the church,” Dostie Cole said. “I know there are always concerns about modernizing because it takes away from historical value. But, we have such a huge building and the rooms are just sitting there. We are trying to put more use into all of the rooms. We have a lot of Bible studies that go on.”
