Amesbury interior design firm moves to Essex   

ESSEX —In Home Design Center, previously of Amesbury, has relocated to Essex at 117 Eastern Ave.
According to owner Anna Hardy, the firm was having issues with its previous 5,000-square-foot warehouse space, and the opportunity to move to Essex was too irresistible once the home at 117 Eastern Ave. was on the market.
"I discovered Essex around three or four years ago," she said. "I just loved to shop here and walk into the nice restaurants. ... I think it keeps getting better every year, too."
Renovations of the building have just started. Hardy said contractors are installing a new garage and additional rooms. The showroom, she hopes, will be open by the end of October at the earliest. For now, the office space is up and running.
In Home Design Center "builds the home from the inside out," said Hardy, by offering customers a combination of interior design and construction.
"I come from England and I grew up in a 500-year-old house," she said, "so I love to renovate. I have background in the design world and textile world. We bring a bit of British flair and design with antiques, wallpapers and fabrics."
Hardy opened In Home Design Center in Exeter, New Hampshire, in 2010. In 2018, she relocated to Amesbury.
"We moved (from Amesbury) to this 2,000-square-foot space," said Hardy, "so putting things where they need to go will be a challenge, probably."
Although the building may be smaller, Hardy is most excited about her new property's outdoor space.
"We're on an acre of land here," she said. "It's great to have the outdoor space and windows with natural light. We're looking forward to hosting outdoor markets as well."
One such event is already scheduled — a "Vintage Open Market" on Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"It'll be an opportunity for people to look at the pieces we have to offer and learn who we are and what we're doing," explained Hardy. "We'll have a lot of furnishings outside."
Social distancing and masks will be required at the event. For those who'd like to stay home, In Home Design Center's furnishings are available to view at Vintage Bazaar New England's Facebook page — www.facebook.com/thevintagebazaar.
Hardy and her team of designers are also available for consultation. More information on Hardy, her team, and how to schedule an appointment is available at www.inhomedesigncenter.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.