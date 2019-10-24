AMESBURY — An Amesbury man accused of biting a 4-year-old relative 100 times was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
James C. Rooney, 42, of Congress Street, was charged with assault and battery of a child, indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, and assault and battery. If convicted, Rooney faces up to 10 years in state prison.
At Rooney's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Allan Swan to hold Rooney until a dangerousness hearing to determine whether he posed too great a risk to others to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
To bolster her argument, Kennedy described how Rooney allegedly bit the 4-year-old "a hundred times" in several places on the child's body. The injuries were noticed by relatives, including one who took the child to a pediatrician. The child's doctor noticed bite marks on the stomach, toes and nose. Kennedy also said the child told relatives that Rooney held the child down on a bed and bit the child on the neck.
The child's mother reported the incidents to the Amesbury Police Department on Wednesday, prompting officers to visit Rooney at his home. Rooney was taken back to the station for questioning and, despite being told of his right to remain silent, admitted biting the child over and over, according to Kennedy.
At the time of his arrest, Rooney was on probation for an earlier unspecified offense.
Swan found probable cause for a dangerousness hearing and ordered Rooney held without bail on a possible probation violation. The dangerousness hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31. If Rooney were to be released on bail, he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim or witnesses.
Swan also ordered the Amesbury Police Department's report impounded, which means the press and public don't have access to it.
Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@gloucestertimes.com.
