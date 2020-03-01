Amesbury man charged with murder after woman, 65, dies from stab wounds

AMESBURY – An Amesbury man was arrested on a charge of murder after one of two people stabbed inside a Chester Street house on Saturday died later that night in a Boston hospital.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said in a statement Sunday that a 65-year-old woman who had been taken by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center late Saturday afternoon died from her injuries; her husband, also 65, is recovering from injuries at a New Hampshire hospital.
“John Brittan, 27, of Amesbury has been arrested and charged with murder,” the statement said. “ He is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning in Newburyport District Court. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Police and ambulances responded to 23 Chester St. around 4 p.m. Saturday and found the couple stabbed inside the home. The husband was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and the women flown to the Boston hospital at that time.
A police officer at the scene confirmed two people were taken away but could provide no other details of what had happened.
Kimball called the case "an active and fluid investigation" Saturday night.
The DA's Office, Essex State Police Detective Unit and Amesbury police are investigating the case, according to a press release from Blodgett and Amesbury police Chief William Scholtz.
The DA's office also is investigating what appeared to be a second, unrelated homicide in Lawrence after police there responded to 90 Market St. on a report of shots fired Saturday just after 3 a.m.. There, they found a 23-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and a 19-year-old woman alive, but shot. She was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the DA said in a statement.
Richard K. Lodge may be contacted at rlodge@gloucestertimes.com
