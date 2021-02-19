Amesbury mayor paying double fees for unpermitted renovations 

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.