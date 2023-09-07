With the recent string of hot days at the start of the academic year, school officials, including Superintendent Ben Lummis, were checking temperatures in classrooms at the older O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
“We are always concerned about heat and safety in our classrooms for our students and staff,” Lummis said late Thursday afternoon.
“Yes, it’s been hot in Gloucester the past couple of days,” he said. “We always expect a few hot days at the start of the school year.”
“We are keeping close tabs on classrooms that are warmer than usual,” Lummis said. He said where possible they were trying to maximize the school’s heating and ventilation system as best as they could.
“Like all other neighboring districts, we will have school tomorrow,” he added. “Because we always need to make sure we are supporting the needs of our families who we serve and … keeping schools open is the best way to do that.”
Lummis said he was personally in classrooms checking temperatures during the day.
He said the principals and staff will work to utilize cooler classrooms and other spaces as best they can during the school day Friday.
