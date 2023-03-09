A challenge by a neighbor to the general use of Union Congregational Church’s playground at 5R Norman Ave. in Magnolia by neighborhood kids and families, not just church families, due to noise is before the Zoning Board of Appeals this Thursday, March 9.
In advance of Thursday’s meeting, about 50 people, including families and children, gathered at the Magnolia Library and Community Center on Tuesday night in a show of support for the play space, which was rededicated a couple of years ago when expanded with an additional piece of play equipment and wood chips to provide a softer landing.
Kids drew “Let us play!” and “Keep our playground” lawn signs as a couple of church members spoke about how there has been some sort of playground equipment at the church for 45 years and they would like to keep it that way. They also want to keep it open to Magnolia families.
Essex resident Dave Carlson, who has been attending the church for 55 years, said it was humbling to see the community reach out to the church in this way.
“It’s not a simple thing, other than we did not change the purpose of the land. It’s been a swing set. We have had different playground apparatus for 45 plus years,” Carlson said in an interview. “We just have to sort of leave it to the legal people and the Zoning Board and try to come up with a good resolution for everybody.”
The issue, attorney Daniel Hill said, is whether the church playground, which is open to the public, should be on such a small piece of land surrounded by neighbors in a community that lacks a playground.
“My client is not at all opposed to the playground,” said Hill of the Boston land use law firm Hill Law, which represents abutter Susan Dalton of Norman Avenue. The playground sits behind her back yard.
“This is really not a good location for this activity,” he said. “This has become a public playground and it’s not the right area for it.”
On Dec. 6, Hill appealed a November denial of his client’s request for zoning enforcement by former Building Commissioner William Sanborn.
Hill wrote that over the past two years, several attempts were made to reach a resolution with the church to address complaints before the enforcement request was made. Hill wrote the playground was expanded in 2020 without notice to neighbors or obtaining city permission.
“Since it’s opening, the church has operated the playground as a public park, with no meaningful limits as to hours of operation or rules regarding supervision of children,” Hill wrote.
In response to complaints, church members said they have taken steps to limit noise by limiting hours and requiring parental supervision for children under 10.
Hill wrote the church posted hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but has not enforced those hours.
“My client suffers from intolerable and excessive noise from the public’s unfettered use of the playground,” Hill wrote. Adding insult to injury, the church removed trees and bushes that provided a buffer.
Hill wrote in the appeal of Sanborn’s denial the playground violated the city’s noise ordinance, which limits permissible noise in a residential district to a maximum of 55 decibels.
An acoustical engineer collected sound data from a deck 40 feet away from the playground and “registered sound intrusions in the 55-60 dBA range, and occasionally as high as 69 dBA.”
Hill also argued the playground “the playground does not fall within any of the enumerated permitted uses in the zoning ordinance.”
“While the church itself is permitted … a playground that is open to the public is not,” Hill wrote.
Sanborn said in his denial letter he had researched the state Dover Amendment which exempts religious uses from many zoning restrictions.
“The property at 5R Norman Avenue is presently being used for religious purposes,” Sanborn wrote. “For that reason, requiring that the church remove the playground would go against the decision of the Dover Amendment.”
Attorneys for the abutter also make the case the playground lacks a religious component, citing recent case law in their favor, so the Dover Amendment should not apply.
An attorney for the church, Meirwyn Walters of WaltersLacey LLP, which has an office in Danvers, disagreed in a Jan. 9 letter, saying the playground area has a religious component ministering to Magnolia, and is protected by the First Amendment, the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, the state Constitution and the Dover Amendment.
“The playground is one way that the church lives out its faith in beneficial action,” Walters wrote.
The Zoning Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9. A Zoom link to the meeting can be found at https://gloucester-ma.gov/ in the Event Calendar.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.