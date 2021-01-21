SALEM — Christina Moody, a senior in Salem State University’s nursing program, got a little teary-eyed as she watched Kamala Harris place her hand on a Bible and become the vice president of the United States.
“Our parents, from the time we are small, say we can be whatever we want. ‘You can be a firefighter. You can be an astronaut. You can be the president of the United States,’” said Moody, 25, of Lynn. “Me, as a person of color and as a woman, I heard that growing up. But then you get a little older, and you look back on history. You look back on all the presidents and vice presidents. You even look at past presidential candidates. You start to realize maybe it's not as easy as your mom said it was when you were 5.”
For Moody, Harris’s inauguration felt like a major turning point for all the little girls who were told they could accomplish anything. She said she felt "joyful."
Moody witnessed Wednesday's presidential and vice presidential inaugurations through a Zoom watch party organized by Salem State University’s Center for Civic Engagement. The watch party was part of the university's annual week of celebration commemorating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. During the event, attendees shared the emotions they felt while watching the ceremony and their hopes for the Biden administration.
Moody said she thought it was very fitting that Salem State incorporated its inauguration watch party into its celebration of King.
“Inaugurations — how did we get here? We all had the personal freedom and the individual freedom to go out and vote. We didn't all have that freedom at one time,” she said, pointing out that King's actions directly led to Black people and other people of color gaining more access to voting. “We didn't all have that equality at one time to go into a polling station and vote for the next president. Now we do. Today was an accumulation of all of our freedoms and all of the equality we have gained over the years happening before us.”
Cynthia Lynch, executive director of the Center for Civic Engagement and the Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics at Salem State, said while the school hosts a watch party for every inauguration, it was intentional to include the event in this year’s MLK celebration.
“Kamala Harris becoming VP and really breaking that glass ceiling that's been trying to be broken, that we've had cracks in every four years, is extremely significant,” Lynch said. “It shows what can happen when we get out to vote and when voters are franchised to vote, when we open up access and vote by mail and try to get out every single vote. We can make progress in who represents us, and someone who looks more like our population.”
Kiara Dade, a grad student in Salem State’s higher education and student affairs program, said she appreciated the opportunity to experience the historic inauguration with her peers.
“As a woman of color myself, it was inspiring to see someone who looks like me persevere through everything,” said Dade, 26, of Springfield. “It's been a really hard year. She could have said, ‘Joe, I'm going to drop out. I don't want to do this.’ But she wanted to continue to show not only youth of color, but young girls of color that they are capable of achieving what she has.”
Lynch said she views every inauguration as a celebration and an opportunity to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. Inaugurations are one of the many democratic traditions of the United States, she said, and it is important to learn about those traditions and celebrate them.
“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, a lot of hard and uncomfortable work, but for today let's stop, and celebrate and reflect," Lynch said. "This day is monumental."
