BEVERLY -- Each year, the residents of Colonial Gardens, a Hawthorn Senior Living facility, participate in a Gingerbread House contest with residents of sister facilities across America. This year, the Beverly residents chose the challenge of spicing up Rockport's iconic Motif No. 1. With gingerbread and a lot of creative icing, they sailed through the challenge with flying colors: red, in particular. Now they're building a scrap book on Shutterfly to be judged against the competition the first week of January. They've got our vote.
