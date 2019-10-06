Visitors this weekend to the Ancient Burial Ground in the village of Chebacco Parish — which is today Essex off Main Street (Route 133) as you’re heading out of town toward Ipswich — got to experience the burial ground and see life in the 1700s to the middle 1800s through the eyes of some of its prominent citizens and even an infamous one.
The graveyard dates back to 1681. Among those buried there are the town’s first earliest pastors, many shipbuilders and veterans of the French and Indian Wars, Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and the Civil War.
Tour leaders at the burial ground this weekend, which was part of Essex’s yearlong bicentennial celebration, dressed up as some of the town’s famed residents.
