Andreas named CEO of North Shore Chamber of Commerce

DANVERS — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that it has named former Salem News Publisher Karen Andreas as its new president and CEO.
Andreas replaces Robert Bradford, who recently retired after 40 years in the position. She takes over at a time when many businesses are struggling due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The chamber needs to be an absolute powerhouse of influence and advocacy for the business community,” Andreas said. “Many, many businesses have been hurt badly by the pandemic and by some policies that have been anti-business. We need to make sure that businesses can prosper here.”
The North Shore Chamber has more than 600 members in more than 30 cities and towns, making it one of the larger chambers of commerce in Massachusetts. The organization, which is based in Danvers, says its mission is to shape policy and events to help businesses and to provide an opportunity for them to meet and succeed.
Darren Ambler, chairman of the North Shore Chamber’s board of directors, said in a press release that Andreas “possesses the talent and expertise to lead during such a difficult time for many businesses.”
“We are confident that her proven track record for building and leading organizations will allow the chamber to grow membership and support our members as the leading voice for businesses north of Boston,” Ambler said.
Andreas is the former publisher of North of Boston Media Group, which includes The Salem News, The Eagle-Tribune, Gloucester Daily Times, Daily News of Newburyport, and other newspapers.
Andreas has been a board member of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce for many years, including a stint as board chair. She was inducted into the chamber’s North Shore Academy of Distinguished Leaders in 2016. She also serves on boards for The Salem Partnership, Salem State University Board of Overseers, Northern Essex Community College Foundation, and Essex National Heritage.
Andreas is a longtime resident of Danvers, where she lives with her husband, Mike. They have two sons, Nick Andreas, a recent graduate of Stetson University in Florida, and Matt Andreas, a U.S. Army cadet at Norwich University in Vermont.
“I’m very, very pleased that I’m staying here on the North Shore and will continue to do business with folks I’ve done business with my whole life,” she said.
