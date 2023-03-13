ROCKPORT — About 100 people who want to keep the Atlantic Path at Andrews Point open to the public got together Saturday to speak with and hear from state Assistant Attorney General Kendra Kinscherf.
In dispute is whether the public has the right to use that section of the path, which crosses homeowner’s Elizabeth Fisher’s property at 18 Long Branch Ave.
Kinscherf is overseeing a court case on the matter, with advocates of keeping the path open to the public soliciting documentation that shows the path has been used through the years — especially prior to the 1950s.
Kinscherf said Saturday’s gathering at Rockport’s Windhover Center for Performing Arts was aimed at encouraging people to provide testimony and old photographs depicting their use of the ledges and rocks adjacent to 18 Long Branch Ave.
“Today, we’re just gathering information from the folks who have used the path,” said Kinscherf before the meeting started. “We’re not directing anybody to do anything. We’re just gathering information.”
She added there are still between four and six months to gather any pertinent information related to the public use of the path.
“We’re overwhelmed by the show of support today,” Kinscherf said. “We want to make sure we talk to each and every one of you. Yes, we want to show the court the public has used (the path) before the 1950s and that it continues until today.”
Kinscherf told those gathered her office has already collected much documentation to show the path’s public use, including researching the libraries in Rockport and Gloucester.
“We have made an exhaustive search of documents,” she said. “What we don’t have is your testimony.”
Kinscherf said the case was initially filed in 1995 then went “dormant” for a number of years, only to be resurrected last year.
Several members of the town’s Rights of Way Committee were at the meeting, including Barbara Gavin. Since 1989, the organization has worked to foster access to public paths in Rockport.
“I’m amazed at how many people are here,” said Gavin. “One of the things we do is raise the issue.”
The Andrews Point path is part of the Atlantic Path, which runs along the northeast coastline of Rockport, from Halibut Point State Park to Cathedral Avenue.
Rockport’s Millicent Bruce said she has used the path for years.
“I used to picnic at Andrews Point,” she said. “I hope they keep it open to the public.”
Several birders at the meeting also spoke out, indicating they have provided testimony to show the public has used the path. In fact, birder John Nelson said he recently submitted an eight-page report to Kinscherf’s office.
“I’ve documented use by birders, including back to the 1920,” he said, a comment that was met by applause from the audience.
Rockport resident Paul Bryant said one of the best things to come out of the fight to keep the path open is that it has brought people together. He said the effort being made is to formally decide whether the Andrews Point section of the path should be open to the public.
But he added nothing will be decided quickly.
“I believe this is going to be a long process,” Bryant said.
Responding to the question of when the case might be settled, Kinscherf said, “I wish I knew,” she said. “I can’t provide an estimate of when the court will decide.”
For her part, Fisher, who attended the meeting, has referred all questions about the case to her Boston-based attorney Jason Curtin of Krokidas & Bluestein.
Several efforts to reach Curtin before deadline were unsuccessful.
Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira also has not commented, saying that since the legal case impacts one the town is a party to, he is not able to comment at this time.
According to Kinscherf, documentation that have a bearing on the case should be sent to kendra.kinscherf@mass.gov.
