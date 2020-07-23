SALEM — Northeast Animal Shelter has partnered with Healing Abuse Working for Change on a new pet fostering program that aims to provide a safe place for the pets of victims of domestic violence.
The shelter, in an announcement Thursday, said saving homeless pets is at the core of its mission, but it also recognizes it can't help pets without also "helping the people who love them."
“There are numerous barriers that prevent survivors from being able to leave abusive relationships, including financial constraints, fear of physical harm, and in many cases, fear of leaving a beloved pet in an abusive home,” said Sara Stanley, executive director of HAWC, which provides free and confidential services to domestic violence victims on the North Shore.
“When leaving an abusive situation, survivors often need to move into temporary housing, which typically does not allow pets. Survivors are forced to make the difficult decision to leave their pet behind to seek their own safety, or to stay in an unhealthy or dangerous relationship,” said Stanley in a statement.
This is where Northeast Animal Shelter comes in. When a survivor is ready to leave and the only remaining factor is finding temporary shelter for their pet, the shelter will work with HAWC to place the survivor’s pet in a vetted, safe foster home while the survivor settles into a more stable living situation, the two Salem-based organizations explained in their announcement.
The shelter provides the pets with food and medical care and covers any expenses that may arise while under its supervision. Survivors and their pets will be reunited when the person is able to identify and achieve safe, sustainable housing, the announcement said.
The shelter also plans to provide pet food to any HAWC clients struggling to feed their pets through a Community Pet Food Bank.
“Northeast Animal Shelter is continually looking to build strong relationships with other community organizations. We see this model as the future of animal welfare — keeping pets happy and healthy by assisting the people who love them,” said Bob Citrullo, executive director of NEAS.
The program first launched in May, and since then, the two organizations say they have been able to connect four clients with foster homes for their pets.
“Great things happen when local nonprofits work together. This program will save lives,” said Stanley.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster caregiver for Northeast Animal Shelter can fill out an application online at neas.org. Questions can also be emailed to foster@neas.org.