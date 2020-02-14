Annisquam Village Church welcomes new pastor

After a year-long search, Annisquam Village Church has found its new pastor, a local minister.
The Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault, a Rockport resident, led her first service at the Washington Street church on Sunday, and will preach during the 10 a.m. services each Sunday.
Koehler-Arsenault and her husband, the artist David Arsenault, moved to Annisquam late last month from Rockport. The couple had moved from upstate New York in 2014 to Rockport where David has a studio and gallery of his original oil paintings.
"I had no idea this village was so caring and the people so connected. It's really been a joy to begin getting to know people on this side of the island," Koehler-Arsenault.
"This little church is a treasure, with a long history as a community that is open to all," she said of the Annisquam Village Church. "It's a spiritual community where those who are spiritual but not necessarily religious would be comfortable."
"It's an independent church that welcomes people regardless of where they are on their journey so anyone can find a spiritual home."
The Annisquam Village Church had been seeking a minister since the Rev. Deirdre White retired in January 2019 after serving for 10 years as pastor. Meanwhile, Koehler-Arsenault had sent a professional profile to the United Church of Christ, which linked her to the local church.
The Rev. Judy Brain provided bridge ministry and leadership during the search process, and concluded her ministry at Annisquam Village Church on Feb. 2.
The church's Search Committee spent considerable time consulting the congregation, asking what members wanted in a new pastor, and how Annisquam Village Church could play a larger role in Gloucester and Cape Ann for the spiritual growth of all.
“We are inter-denominational, and open to many points of view," search committee co-chair Sandy Lawrence said. "We want to learn how to serve God, acknowledging that there is no right or wrong way to do that. We wanted a new minister that is warm, welcoming, schooled in many diverse religions and not owing to any particular denomination. We wanted someone that would embrace living in Annisquam and become part of the village. And we want energy, enthusiasm, and someone with the ability to offer interesting, intellectual teachings. “
“All this led God to send us Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault,” Lawrence said. “From our first meeting with Rev. Sue, we found her to be an outstanding candidate."
The committee had received over 100 resumes, narrowed to a preliminary group of 40, further narrowed to phone and in-person interviews.
On Jan. 12, Koehler-Arsenault delivered a guest sermon, followed by a special meeting of the congregation to vote on the call to her ministry. The vote for Koehler-Arsenault was unanimous.
Koehler-Arsenault has been a minister for 25 years, with a Master of Divinity degree from the Weston Jesuit School of Theology. She is ordained and on the faculty of One Spirit Interfaith Seminary, and has Privilege of Call with the United Church of Christ.
In 2018, she served as sabbatical pastor at First Congregational of Rockport for three months, and she is an active member of the Associated Clergy of Cape Ann.
She has served as a hospice chaplain and as a “Minister without Walls,” offering funerals, premarital counseling, weddings, and baby blessings on Cape Ann and the North Shore.
While Koehler-Arsenault said she will continue to be open to serving the Cape Ann community who are not members of the Annisquam Village Church, she is looking forward to helping the congregation's members "grow on their spiritual paths and do their best to reach out to others in Gloucester and elsewhere as well."
