Mike Grimaldi's dream of doing a mural or live painting in every state and on every continent has landed him in his hometown of Gloucester.
Grimaldi, who goes by the name of Grimdrops in the art community, has been commissioned by the collaboration of Action Inc, Punta Urban Art, and the North Shore Community Development Coalition to paint a mural celebrating the 400th anniversary of Gloucester on the Elm Street side of the new Harbor Village housing complex.
"It is an honor and an unreal feeling to have my first large-scale piece in the area that I grew up in," said Grimaldi, adding he spent his childhood in East Gloucester.
Grimaldi's painting encompasses almost all things Gloucester. There are humpback whales, seagulls, the Fisherman's Memorial, the Tarr & Wonson Paint Factory, a lighthouse, a man on the greasy pole, waves and a lobster claw.
"I couldn't include everything," said Grimaldi, whose studio is in Salem.
But, he did include a lot.
The seaside mural will be Grimdrops' first legitimate large-scale mural done completely in spray paint. He is tackling the project in about 12 days, and said Tuesday he has about a day and half of work to complete it.
The mural is one of two to adorn the new housing complex, the other being a giant golden lobster done by North Carolina-based artist JEKS.
Having done murals in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Grimdrops' long-term goal of painting the world is still in sight as he leaves for Columbia later this year to paint.
"I've got a long way to go," he said.
More information about Grimaldi's art may be found at https://www.grimdrops.com/
