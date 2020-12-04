Annual Dogtown run goes virtual 

Race day is all about checklists.
Carbo load the night before? Check. Down three Nalgenes of water? Check. Charge your watch and connect to the newest running app everyone is talking about? Check.
And for longer runs, a stash of electrolytes for that mid-run pick-me-up. Check. Check. And maybe one more just in case.
The more runners get into the sport, the longer the lists seem to get. However many gelatin packets you stuff into your pants pocket, all that preparation is put to the test the moment the race organizer calls out “Ready, Set, Go!”
But this year, the road to victory (or maybe just a high-five from your mom) is a bit quieter.
As races across the nation are cancelled to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, organizers are getting creative to keep competition and camaraderie within the outdoors community thriving.
For the Cape Ann Trail Stewards, this means adapting their annual Dogtown 5-mile Trail Run to a three-day “virtual” event to keep runners at a distance.
How it works: Runners can run the course anytime between 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, and send in their results to CATS by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to be counted as part of the official race.
"That was the best solution we could come up with considering what we are dealing with," CATS Executive Director Kate Walton Dardinski said, referencing the limitations the pandemic has put on how events function this year.
Originally created by a group of local college students, the run has garnered more than 65 runners in the past for a one-day event filled with chatter, live music, and post-run treats.
“Everybody is gathering and getting their T-shirts and getting ready for the run. We start them all together and off they go,” CATS Vice President and Essex County Trail Association trail maintenance directive Carol Lloyd said of past years. “We serve soup and have Matt Natti bring his band there with music. It is pretty festive.”
During the infamous year of 2020, however, there will be no soup or friendly in-person banter and the only music will be what your Spotify playlist has recommended.
Instead of dwelling on what is lacking this year, race organizers are blazing a trail of positivity and excitement for what is to come.
A registration fee of $25 —which will go toward maintaining the trails across Cape Ann — will get runners a one-year membership to CATS and a beanie to keep warm as they opt outside in the cold.
“A lot of why we do the race is to connect with people who run on the North Shore and Cape Ann,” Lloyd said. “They love it.”
And Steve Whittey, a member of the local running group Team Gloucester, sure does.
With a breadth of history archived most literally in the rocks at Dogtown Commons, Whittey — who was tasked with setting this year's course — has the run starting in Rockport and going past cellar holes, Briar Swamp, and Whale’s Jaw— a giant boulder split in two that resembles a whale opening its mouth for a morsel of mackerel.
“It is a nice mix of roads that are fairly flat and then some technical stuff,” he said. “I put the most technical area at the end of the race with the idea that people will be slowing down anyways.”
The idea of a virtual race is not new to Whittey as he has run one almost every month since May.
"A lot of us have been doing virtual races because people wanted to do something," he explained.
Other races that have gone virtual this year include Essex County Greenbelt's Set the Pace for Open Space and Essex County Trail Association's Thanks for the Trails 5K — both of which attracted a fair number of athletes.
While she is convinced that people will race back to one-day events once a vaccine is available, Lloyd is grateful for the opportunity to host these events that get people outside.
"This is one good thing that is out there and safe," Lloyd said. "What a nice thing that we can do to keep the trails open and usable for them."
