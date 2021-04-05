SALEM — The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its 36th annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony on Tuesday.
This year’s ceremony, in honor and remembrance of victims and survivors of the Holocaust, will be held virtually on April 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. and will consist of a combination of live and pre-recorded remarks, reflections, and music.
Laura Jockusch, Albert Abramson Associate Professor of Holocaust Studies at Brandeis University, will deliver the keynote and will speak about the survivors’ notion of justice and revenge. Other speakers include Congressman Seth Moulton; writer and photographer Rachael Cerrotti, who will read from her forthcoming memoir "We Share the Same Sky" and reflect on her grandmother’s survival of the Holocaust; Salem State President John Keenan; and Chris Mauriello, director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and professor of history.
Rabbis David Meyer and Richard Perlman will lead the memorial service.
This event is supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston and the Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead. The ceremony is free to the public.
The Yom HaShoah ceremony was started more than 35 years ago by the Holocaust Center, Boston North and founders, Holocaust survivor Sonia Weitz and Harriet Wacks.
The livestream will air via Zoom. To register to attend, go to http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah.