Gloucester's Charles Olson (1910-1970) made waves with his writing both when he lived here and when he taught at the avant-garde Black Mountain College.
Scholars around the world continue to study his works and his influence, and in that spirit, the annual Charles Olson lecture in Gloucester spotlights his legacy.
This year's lecture, presented by the Cape Ann Museum and Gloucester Writers Center, takes place at the museum on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. It feature Stephen A. Fredman, professor emeritus at the University of Notre Dame and a scholar of American poetry and poetics of the 20th century and 21st century.
Fredman will consider three features of Olson’s writing — rhythm, history, and performance — as they occur in works composed during his time at Black Mountain College. The program is titled "Difficulties are Once More: Charles Olson, John Dewey and the Rhythm of Experience."
Courtney Richardson, the museum's director of education and public programs, said this annual lecture has brought literary figures from all over the world to Gloucester.
"It allows us to deepen our understanding of Olson’s work and to hear firsthand about the impact he’s had on other writers and poets,' she said. "This event celebrates Olson and his legacy, both larger than life."
Olson, considered one of the major poets of the 20th century, had a profound influence on many contemporary poets, including Robert Duncan, Robert Creeley, Denise Levertov, Allen Ginsberg, Amiri Baraka and Ed Dorn.
The keynote speaker also brings a wealth of knowledge in the realm of poetry.
A professor of English literature and American studies, Fredman earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the California Institute of the Arts; a master's degree from California State University, Sonoma; and a doctorate from Stanford University.
Fredman's first book, titled "Poet's Prose: The Crisis in American Verse" was published in 1983 by Cambridge University Press, and deals with theoretical and historical conditions that make contemporary poetry viable.
His second work, "The Grounding of American Poetry: Charles Olson and the Emersonian Tradition," was published by Cambridge University Press in 1993. It examines the tradition of avant-garde writers in America.
His third book, "A Menorah for Athena: Charles Reznikoff and the Jewish Dilemmas of Objectivist Poetry," was published by the University of Chicago Press in 2001.
His later wrote "Contextual Practice: Assemblage and the Erotic in Postwar Poetry and Art," published by Stanford University Press in 2010. The work looks at how poetry and art created new modes of living with the cultural void in the wake of World War II.
He is currently at work on "Craving Experience: Poetry and Performance Art in the Wake of John Dewey."
IF YOU GO
What: Annual Charles Olson lecture: "Difficulties are Once More: Charles Olson, John Dewey and the Rhythm of Experience,” presented by Stephen A. Fredman.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m.
Where: Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
How much: Free, but reservations required. For information, visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext 10.
