ROCKPORT — The annual art exhibit celebrating the talents of students in the Rockport Public Schools is taking place virtually this year.
Artworks from high schoolers down to the youngest elementary school pupils are available for viewing from the comfort of home or from across the globe.
"During these unprecedented times, the Rockport Public Schools Visual Art Department would like to showcase the creativity and imagination of our students in a safe and accessible way," said Zachary O’Brien, a high school art teacher.
The idea is that families can take the time to enjoy the virtual exhibition together, and in the future, the art department hopes to return this annual event to the Rockport Art Association & Museum.
"In the hopes of creating a stronger sense of community as we spend time apart, the Visual Art Department presents this online exhibition featuring artwork during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last year, we’ve seen time and time again how art is a powerful tool during a time of isolation, loss, and division," according to the exhibition statement. "This is a time to value the arts. Whether big or small, sidewalk chalk art or community murals, art makes a difference in how we live our lives."
During the course of the school year, Rockport High School students were offered classes ranging from drawing and painting to graphic design and photography.
At the middle school level, art classes expand on the elementary school foundation related to exploring art and developing skills in the visual arts.
The virtual exhibition may be viewed https://sites.google.com/rpk12.org/rpsannualartshow20-21/home?authuser=0. To protect students, the schools' are only identifying works with the artist's first name and the initial letter of his or her last name.
The show closes June 4, with the celebration of Senior Showcase and Rockport High's graduation.