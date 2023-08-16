Another award for award-winning Gloucester poet

She came from Boston to Gloucester “like a ship to a lighthouse” says award-winning writer and poet Laura Plummer in the opening paragraph of the stand-out essay she wrote for the Gloucester 400+ Stories Committee.
She came with her husband, Jonah, ostensibly in search of cheaper rent. What she found was something infinitely more valuable — and titled her 400+ essay, “The Bones of my Ancestors.” They were, she discovered, American dreamers whose dreams were also full of American tragedies, but whose stories — told with Plummer’s poetic sensitivity and exhaustive journalistic research — is in many ways more compelling and poignant than the oft-told American success story.
Plummer, whose poem “How to Love the Moon” just received a second prestigious award (see below) — was aware that she was of part Finnish ancestry, and as a newcomer (2014) to Gloucester, was intrigued to find a colorful Finnish community and culture alive and well and flourishing here on Cape Ann.
Her curiosity piqued, she joined the Cape Ann Finns, and the rest is, quite literally, history. The history of her mother’s Finnish grandparents and their parents and their children and children’s children, too many of whom died as children, all brought back to life by the passionate dedication of a 21st century descendant who happens to be a skilled journalist, amateur genealogist and relentless researcher.
Plummer’s career in Boston-based journalism spans over a decade during which much of her work was commissioned freelance and covered the spectrum from news to essays appearing in multiple publications, including — she is a cat lover — “Lessons I Learned from my Cat” in “Chicken Soup for The Soul for Cat Lovers.”
A longtime Massachusetts resident, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire. Though “always a writer” she majored in International Relations and Spanish (in which she is fluent) and also, importantly, worked for years as social worker. In others words, Plummer brings to her writing not just a seasoned skill set, but a deeply seasoned feel for the human experience.
In recent years, she says she has turned more and more to creative writing, creating a portfolio with work that ranges from short stories to wittily observed — sometimes wickedly so — social commentary, to poetry that is earning prestigious recognition.
Poetry, she says, is for her a passion that goes back to childhood and is influenced by writers as diverse as Bob Dylan and Edgar Allen Poe. Apart from the two most-recent awards for “How to Love a Moon,” she has been recognized for her sonnets, one of which was well received when she read it at a literary evening at the Beauport Hotel.
Like “Bones of my Ancestors’,” it is about her Finnish ancestors — in this case, her great-great grandparents, Josephine and Matti, here on Cape Ann, and it is passionate, poignant and highly personal.
“Bones of My Ancestors,” available on the 400+ Stories site, was originally written for “The Other Cape,” a literary journal edited by Heather Atwood. It begins with the discovery of a single ancestor, Chester Peterson, and ends, despite its many tragedies, with the joyful discovery of a still living ancestor, Louise, who, though 90, is still sharp as a tack.
Greeting Plummer like the very long-lost cousin she is, the two women spent long afternoons poring over hundreds of photos that gave faces to names of ancestors who had become as real to Plummer as Louise herself.
Describing her life growing up in a shack on a Rockport quarry as a child’s paradise, Louise reveals she was named for one of the children who had died tragically young, as did so many children of struggling immigrants in the 19th century when Finns migrated to America by the hundreds of thousands to escape Russian rule.
Of Plummer’s great-great grandmother Josefina’s children, only one, Ludwig, remained in Rockport, prospering as a stone cutter and blacksmith. Like many of the stone cutters who did not prosper, many of the graves of Plummer’s ancestors are not marked with stone, a fact which, with the poetic sensibility that marks much of her work (see: https://lauraplummer.me/) Plummer lets speak ironically for itself.